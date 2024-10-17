Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru special court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basanagounda-patil-yatnal">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a> for his failure to appear in court regarding his statement about Karnataka Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao's</a> family. </p><p>As it is a non-bailable warrant, the police can arrest Yatnal any minute now. The BJP leader had failed to attend the court in a case filed against him by Tabassum Rao, Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife. </p><p>While speaking to the media in April about the National Investigation Agency’s probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, Yatnal said, “There is half Pakistan in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house.” </p><p>Yatnal’s remark followed Rao's post on X (formerly Twitter) about NIA investigation developments. The BJP leader’s statement attracted widespread criticism and backlash.</p><p>Tabassum Rao filed a complaint at the Sanjay Nagar police station expressing disappointment over Yatnal’s statement. An FIR was filed under IPC Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).</p>