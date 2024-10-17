Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

As it is a non-bailable warrant, the police can arrest Yatnal any minute now.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBasanagounda Patil Yatnal

Follow us on :

Follow Us