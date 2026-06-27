Bengaluru court orders criminal case, summons Priyank Kharge, Mohammed Nalapad over 'defamatory remarks' against RSS

<p>A Bengaluru court on Saturday took cognizance of a complaint alleging defamatory remarks against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS </a>by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and former state Youth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> President Mohammed Haris Nalapad. </p><p>The duo was summoned to appear before it on July 21, while ordering a criminal case to be registered based on a complaint lodged in November 2025 by Tejas A, an RSS member and Bengaluru resident.</p><p>However, the court dropped proceedings against another accused and former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. </p>.'They may have to create documents': Priyank Kharge renews demand for RSS to register, hints at legal action .<p>"Cognizance is taken of the offence P/U/Sec.356 of BNS (Criminal defamation), 2023 against the accused Nos. 1 and 3. The proceedings against accused No.2 are dropped. Office is directed to register this case as C.C (Criminal Case) in Register No.III and issue summons to the Accused Nos. 1 and 3 returnable by 21/07/2026," the court said.</p><p>According to the complainant, Kharge had written a letter to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in October last year, requesting a ban on RSS activities on government premises, including schools and grounds.</p><p>He further alleged that the minister later posted derogatory comments against the RSS on social media </p><p>Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was then a minister, was also accused of making similar remarks on social media and in interactions with television media.</p><p>Nalapad is alleged to have made derogatory comments against RSS and its members on a social media channel. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>