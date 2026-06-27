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Bengaluru court orders criminal case, summons Priyank Kharge, Mohammed Nalapad over 'defamatory remarks' against RSS

According to the complainant, Kharge had written a letter to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in October last year, requesting a ban on RSS activities on government premises.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRSSPriyank Kharge

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