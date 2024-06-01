Bengaluru court orders Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 7 in BJP defamation case

Bengaluru: A special court on Saturday ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 7 in a defamation case filed by the BJP.

Two other accused in the case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, appeared before the court and were granted bail.

The private defamation suit was filed by Keshav Prasad, MLC and general secretary of the BJP.

The complaint pertains to an advertisement issued by the state Congress in newspapers last year, alleging 'Corruption Rate Cards' during the previous BJP government in Karnataka, which included the accusation of '40 per cent Commission Sarkara'.