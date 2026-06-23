Bengaluru court re-issues non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj in multiple voter ID case

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has re-issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prakash-raj">Prakash Raj</a> in a case related to allegations of possessing multiple voter ID cards. </p><p>The private complaint was filed by an advocate alleging that the actor, who had contested the 2019 assembly elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/happy-i-have-kept-them-busy-actor-prakash-raj-reacts-to-fake-news-of-holding-multiple-voter-id-cards-4047307">held voter ID cards in four states</a> – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in violation of the provisions under section 31 of the Representation of the People Act.</p>.Prakash Raj refutes masked man's allegation of receiving Rs 200 crore to defame Dharmasthala.<p>The additional chief judicial magistrate had first issued NBW against the actor on April 17, after the magistrate court was informed that he had vacated the house and the summons issued to him returned. </p><p>On June 12, another NBW was issued against the actor. The matter has been posted to July 25 for further hearing.</p>