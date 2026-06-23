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Bengaluru court re-issues non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj in multiple voter ID case

The private complaint alleged that the actor, who had contested the 2019 assembly elections, held voter ID cards in four states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 17:16 IST
Bengaluru newsPrakash RajVoter ID cardsnon-bailable warrant

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