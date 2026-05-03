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Bengaluru court sentences LeT operative to 7 years’ RI

LeTAfter his release from the prison, Vikram was in regular contact with T Naseer and other co-accused on encrypted communication platforms.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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