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Bengaluru crime | CCB nabs two history-sheeters in arms conspiracy raid

The arrested are Puneeth SV and Shivakumar alias 'Auto' Shiva.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:39 IST
BengaluruCrimeCCBraid

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