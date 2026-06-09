Bengaluru crime | CCB nabs two history-sheeters in arms conspiracy raid

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday arrested two history-sheeters who were evading authorities.</p>.<p>The arrested are Puneeth SV and Shivakumar alias 'Auto' Shiva.</p>.<p>Acting on information that more than 10 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru-s-history-sheeter-murdered-in-hassan-4032035">history-sheeter</a>s possessed deadly weapons and conspired to commit offences, CCB officials raided the houses of the duo on June 7, leading to the arrests.</p>.<p>The men were wanted for offences under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were taken into custody, interrogated and produced before the Varthur police for further action.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest former rowdy sheeter under KCOCA.<p>"No deadly weapons were recovered during the raid," the CCB said.</p>.<p>In a separate investigation, the CCB arrested Shahid Pasha alias 'Dakkar' Shahid, a history-sheeter at the KG Halli police station.</p>.<p>"Several criminal cases against him were under trial, and because he repeatedly failed to appear before the court on the dates of hearing, the court had issued a proclamation and arrest warrant against him.</p>.<p>"During the inquiry, it was found that more than 20 criminal cases had been registered against him in various police stations across Bengaluru. He admitted that he had failed to appear before the court in connection with three pending cases," the CCB said.</p>.<p>Pasha was handed over to the KG Halli police on June 5 for further legal action, and a case was also registered.</p>