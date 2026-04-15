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Bengaluru crime | Four women held for forcing others into prostitution

Cases have been registered at the Vijayanagar, Banaswadi and Byadarahalli police stations.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruCrimeprostitution

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