Bengaluru crime | Four women held for forcing others into prostitution

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four women for allegedly forcing four others into prostitution.</p>.<p>Acting on specific intelligence, the CCB’s Women Protection Squad raided three rented houses in Manuvana (Vijayanagar), Ramaswamipalya Main Road near Karumariyamma Temple (Banaswadi), and Andrahalli Main Road, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar (Byadarahalli), where the activities were suspected to be taking place.</p>.<p>Raids conducted on different days earlier this week led to the rescue of four women, including two from other states.</p>.<p>Four women, alleged to be operating as pimps, were arrested.</p>.Four held for raping woman in Karnataka's Koppal.<p>“During interrogation, the accused confessed to contacting clients over the phone and inviting them to the houses to carry out prostitution for money,” a police statement said.</p>.<p>Cases have been registered at the Vijayanagar, Banaswadi and Byadarahalli police stations. The accused have been produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>