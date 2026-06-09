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Bengaluru crime | Three arrested for supermarket robbery attempt

Once inside, the suspects attempted to steal cash and mobile phones from the cash counter.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 00:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimerobbery

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