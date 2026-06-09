Bengaluru crime | Three arrested for supermarket robbery attempt

<p>Bengaluru: The Puttenahalli police have arrested three people who allegedly entered a supermarket and attempted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/robbery">rob </a>it, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested </a>— Syed Asif, 23, Syed Salim, 26, and Siddiq Pasha, 23, — who sold clothes on the roadside, entered a Daily Needs Supermarket at Arekere on June 5 at 11.20 pm.</p>.<p>Once inside, the suspects attempted to steal cash and mobile phones from the cash counter.</p>.<p>Stephen Raj, a staff member at the supermarket, confronted the suspects and was assaulted while trying to stop them. The suspects escaped.</p>.Three arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru.<p>Police said the three, all residents of Tilak Nagar, were arrested the next day and confessed to the crime during questioning.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.</p>