Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for house theft; police recover over Rs 19 lakh cash and 711 gm gold

<p>Bengaluru: Madanayakanahalli police arrested two people for involvement in house theft cases. Police recovered 711 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 19.5 lakh in cash from them.</p>.<p>Investigation revealed the suspects broke into a house in Anchepalya village in August and stole valuables.</p>.<p>Police first arrested one suspect. His interrogation led to the arrest of the second suspect at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar. Further interrogation revealed the suspect was a habitual offender involved in about 30 to 32 theft cases, including house break-ins, attempted robbery, and vehicle thefts. He said the stolen valuables were pledged at various jewellery stores, while some were given to acquaintances and relatives. Police later recovered the valuables.</p>.<p>From the arrest, police detected 13 theft cases in the Madanayakanahalli police station and two in the Nelamangala Town police station.</p>