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Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar advises against banners; fans in no mood to listen

Owners of flex and banner printing services in city were flooded with orders, with many receiving them in the hundreds.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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Display of flex hoardings banners for welcoming designate Chief Minister D K Shivkumar’s vote taking ceremony on Dr Ambedkar veedi in Bengaluru on Tuesday June 02 2026.

Display of flex hoardings banners for welcoming designate Chief Minister D K Shivkumar’s vote taking ceremony on Dr Ambedkar veedi in Bengaluru on Tuesday June 02 2026.

Credit: DH Photo B K Janardhan

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Published 02 June 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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