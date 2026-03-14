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Bengaluru: D K Suresh raises concern over sale of milk at Re 1 per litre

Suresh alleged that the companies were doing this to attract consumers and improve their market share.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 18:08 IST
Bengaluru newsD K Suresh

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