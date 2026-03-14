<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) president D K Suresh has raised serious concerns over online e-commerce platforms selling milk at Re 1 per litre.</p><p>Suresh alleged that the companies were doing this to attract consumers and improve their market share.</p><p>However, such practices would disrupt the system in place and work against farmers, he opined.</p>.Bengaluru teen dies after falling from abandoned resort while making reel.<p>“The cooperative societies and milk unions have a system in place. The dairy farmers are paid and milk is procured. Now, if these companies try to disrupt the system for the sake of their market share, it is very difficult to get back the system in place,” he said.</p><p>Suresh demanded that the state and central governments should immediately intervene and stop such sales.</p>