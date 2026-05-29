<p>Single women in Bengaluru are increasingly prioritising emotional maturity, compatibility and clarity about relationship goals while dating. According to recent reports across dating platforms, their approach is becoming more intentional.</p>.<p>Bumble’s latest research among 2,000 Indian singles aged 18 to 35 found that nearly 85 per cent of women prefer being upfront about their intentions early on, signalling a strong shift away from ambiguity. About 79 per cent said they prefer fewer but more meaningful matches over endless swiping, while 84 per cent ranked shared values as a major priority.</p>.When dating coaches play cupid.<p>Women are nearly twice as likely to assess practical compatibility (over daily routines, financial alignment and communication styles) before committing, while 29.1 per cent of men said they decide based on gut feeling, according to Aisle’s industry studies. Among Gen Z users, 97 per cent of women ranked commitment as a priority compared to 80.6 per cent of men, the report added.</p>.<p>In terms of love languages, the study found that 53.7 per cent of women prefer acts of service (such as someone cooking for them or picking them up) over grand romantic gestures. In contrast, 37.6 per cent of men preferred physical touch and quality time.</p>.<p>The reports also suggest that more women are choosing casual settings over formulaic ones for dates. According to the Aisle findings, 41 per cent of singles in Bengaluru prefer coffee shops for first dates, while only 22 per cent opt for fine dining. Many also prefer street food walks that allow for more candid conversations.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru’s dating culture today reflects a shift towards more emotionally aware and low-pressure relationships. Singles are increasingly prioritising genuine compatibility and meaningful conversations over performative romance,” said Chandni Gaglani, SVP and head of Aisle Network.</p>.<p>Tinder’s recent ‘Year in Swipe’ report found that women (35%) are far less open to dating someone who does not share their values compared to men (60%). Their dealbreakers range from views on racial justice, family values and queer rights to basic behaviour, such as how someone treats restaurant staff during dates. Women are also increasingly opting for double dates, it is observed.</p>.<p>On the overall dating scene, Aisle found that 63% of singles in the city are actively seeking serious relationships, with marriage plans within one to three years. This is a break from the long-standing stereotype of commitment-phobic urban professionals.</p>.Why more B'lureans are looking outside marriage.<p><strong>Women’s POV</strong></p>.<p>Bumble found that 80 per cent of women prefer interacting only with verified profiles, highlighting the growing demand for accountability in digital dating spaces.</p>.<p>Women that Metrolife spoke to said they usually match only with verified accounts featuring at least three pictures. Amrutha likes to chat with a person for at least a week before making up her mind to meet them. Riya enjoys splitting the bill and prefers fun outdoor dates over fine dining.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, despite clearly stating that they are looking for serious relationships, some women said they still receive messages seeking casual relationships and hookups.</p>