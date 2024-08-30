Home
Bengaluru deluged by downpour, major roads flooded

The Panathur underbridge was one of the worst affected stretches, with vehicles and pedestrians seen wading through 1 to 1.5 feet of water.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 21:21 IST

Bengaluru: A sudden spell of rain on Thursday paralysed traffic movement in several parts of Bengaluru, flooding many roads particularly in the eastern part of the city. 

According to the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city received 26.8 mm of rain on Thursday, while the HAL observatory recorded 35.6 mm of rain, as of 8.30 pm. 

The stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the east saw severe congestion due to waterlogging on several points from Silk Board Junction to Karthik Nagar such as Marathahalli Junction, the service road, ⁠Kariyamana Agrahara, ⁠Kasturi Nagar, ⁠Veerannapalya, ⁠Salem bridge and the Lowry underpass. 

The Panathur underbridge was one of the worst affected stretches, with vehicles and pedestrians seen wading through 1 to 1.5 feet of water. 

Other areas that saw flooding included the Hebbal flyover ramps towards the Kempegowda International Airport, Anil Kumble Circle, Vibgyor Road, Balagere, Kadubeesanahalli, Bellandur Kodi and SJP Road towards Town Hall. 

Published 29 August 2024, 21:21 IST
