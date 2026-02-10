Bengaluru demolition drive: Devoid of shelter, still under shock; yet to return to work

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly two months after their homes were demolished, the displaced families in Kogilu are still reeling under the shock and a majority of them are yet to return to work.</p>.<p>Refusing to part away from the place where their houses stood, all of them have put up makeshift tents at the same place. Even to this day, the residents said they are scared that the authorities would come back to remove the makeshift tents as well.</p>.<p>“None of us go to work. We do not want to go through the same ordeal again. We have been living here for years but never have we been through such a situation,” said Khader B, one of the residents of Fakir Colony.</p>.<p>Though the government has set up four rehabilitation centres, the residents have refused to stay there. “All of these are families and the rehabilitation centre does not have any facility for families to live,” said one of the NGO workers, who is assisting the families.</p>.Kogilu eviction: Evictees lack certificates for housing scheme.<p>With no work and having lost household items, they depend on NGOs and donors for food. With time, the donations they are receiving has also reduced significantly.</p>.<p>“They tried to provide us with all the meals for almost a month. But after that the organisations are also finding it difficult to fund our meals. Even now we get breakfast but all three meals are not guaranteed,” said Sheik Mohammed Rafiq, another resident of Fakir Colony.</p>.<p>The bigger crisis, however, is that many children in the colony have stopped attending schools since they lost their books and uniforms during the demolition drive.</p>.<p>“A few of them just go and attend the classes but cannot write or study anything since they lost their books and in the current situation we cannot afford to buy them new ones,” another resident said.</p>