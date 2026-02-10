Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru demolition drive: Devoid of shelter, still under shock; yet to return to work

Even to this day, the residents said they are scared that the authorities would come back to remove the makeshift tents as well.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 21:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 21:31 IST
Bengaluru newsdemolition

Follow us on :

Follow Us