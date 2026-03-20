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'Bengaluru deposit scam': Tenant says landlord deducted Rs 52,000 from security deposit after vacating

The viral video drew mixed reactions from the public.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstenantsrentlandlords

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