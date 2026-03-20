<p>A fresh landlord-tenant dispute in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> has once again stirred debate on social media, after a tenant alleged that a major portion of her security deposit was withheld after she vacated her flat.</p><p>In a video posted on Instagram, Charu Gupta said she had paid her share Rs 70,000 of the total Rs 2,40,000 as a security deposit for a 3BHK apartment she shared with two others. According to her, the landlord asked them to vacate the property, citing plans to sell it. However, after moving out, she claimed she received only Rs 18,000 back, with the rest deducted under various charges.</p><p>Gupta alleged that one month’s rent was cut, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/landlords">landlord </a>stating that the flat remained vacant during repairs, leading to a loss. Questioning the logic, she said she could have arranged a replacement tenant if she had been informed in advance. She further claimed another month’s rent was deducted under a clause related to painting and maintenance work.</p>. <p>She also disputed additional charges for damages, saying those issues already existed and had been communicated earlier to the landlords.</p><p>Gupta alleged that the landlord, who owns multiple properties in Bengaluru, has since blocked her on WhatsApp. She said she plans to send a legal notice and may move court if she does not receive a response within 15 days.</p><p>She also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation detailing the deductions. These reportedly included Rs 32,000 for AC servicing, Rs 8,500 each for gas servicing and deep cleaning, ₹8,500 for replacing kitchen and bathroom hinges, Rs 2,000 as lift charges during the move, and Rs 2,344 towards electricity—adding up to over Rs 32,000 under “common” expenses. Further charges such as Rs 7,000 for leak-proofing and Rs 17,000 listed as “balance rent” took the total deductions to around Rs 52,000.</p> <p>The video triggered mixed reactions online. Some users advised her to approach the police, while others said such disputes are common in Bengaluru’s rental market. A few suggested seeking legal help through online communities. User suggested, “Look for Broseph on reddit. He is a lawyer(I guess) and has a team who helps with these issues in Bangalore probably for free.” </p><p><br>At the same time, some defended landlords, pointing out that maintenance costs in the city can be high. The comment read, “People also needs to understand the cost of maintenance in Bangalore. Painting a 3bhk costs around 30k and if there are damages, it will be recovered too. Most rent agreements mention this clearly. One should be careful while renting a space and he aware of such terms n conditions.” Another joined saying, “This is standard.”<br></p>