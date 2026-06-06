Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G shifted as Central City Corporation Commissioner

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday transferred Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G and appointed him as Commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation.</p>.IPS officer Kona Vamsi Krishna appointed as new DCP of Bengaluru South.<p>In his place, the government has appointed Kantharaju PS, a 2019-batch IAS officer, as the new Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district.</p>.<p>In a separate order, the government appointed Dr Manjula N, IAS (2002 batch), as Chairperson of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) with immediate effect. She replaces Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, IAS (2010 batch), who has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru.</p>