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Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G shifted as Central City Corporation Commissioner

In his place, the government has appointed Kantharaju PS, a 2019-batch IAS officer, as the new Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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