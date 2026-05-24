Bengaluru digital arrest: Six arrested for cheating elderly woman of Rs 24 crore

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Command Unit (CCU) arrested six people who allegedly cheated a senior citizen from East <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> of Rs 24 crore after holding her under digital arrest, officials said on Sunday. </p><p>The arrested are N Sivagnanam from Erode, Tamil Nadu; Akkach Mallick from Mumbai, Maharashtra; Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Om Prakash Rajput from New Delhi and Gaurav Kumar from Bihar.</p><p>According to the CCU, the suspects had claimed to be high-ranking officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and had accused the woman, 74, of being involved in money laundering and illegal activities.</p>.Senior citizen duped of Rs 2.07 crore in digital arrest scam by fraudsters posing as NIA, ED officials.<p>The woman, who is a retired teacher and previously served in Dubai, lived alone in an apartment in Shivaji Nagar, while her children lived abroad. </p><p>Despite the woman pleading innocence, the suspects threatened that she would face legal consequences and directed her to remain under 24x7 constant video surveillance on the guise of a digital arrest. They told her that she would be let go once they verified all the funds she had in her possession. </p><p>“She was psychologically tortured and held under constant duress. She was asked to remain quiet and not to tell anyone, even her children,” a police investigator said. </p><p>The woman had a large sum after she had recently sold some properties and was reportedly planning to relocate. Fearing legal consequences, she began transferring the money. Around Rs 24 crore was transferred between February 10 and April 24 in 26 transactions to 23 mule accounts. </p><p>The scam came to light after the woman went to an ICICI bank branch on April 24 to avail a loan for her 1.3 kg of gold to send to the scammers. Bank officials got suspicious and informed the police. Cyber Command officials arrived at the spot, counselled her and saved her from losing another Rs 3 crore. </p><p>Officials traced the mule accounts and froze several of them. “With the help of the NCRP portal, officials saved over Rs 4 crore and also recovered Rs 1.46 crore through court orders,” the CCU said, adding that six mobile phones were confiscated from the suspects. </p><p>The operation was overseen by Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Karnataka.</p>