Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Disability sector gets only 1% of CSR funds, says report

The study surveyed 52 non-profit organisations (NPOs) across India working among people with disabilities, to better understand the barriers affecting long-term sustainability and scale.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 22:40 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaDisability

Follow us on :

Follow Us