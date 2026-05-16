Bengaluru: Disability sector gets only 1% of CSR funds, says report

<p>Bengaluru: Though close to 10% of non-profit organisations in India work towards the welfare of people with disabilities, they receive only close to 1% of overall Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, a study by Pacta, a Bengaluru-based law firm and think tank has revealed.</p>.<p>The study surveyed 52 non-profit organisations (NPOs) across India working among people with disabilities, to better understand the barriers affecting long-term sustainability and scale.</p>.<p>Not just CSR funds, but government allocation for the sector has also been low.</p>.<p>"The combined Union and State disability budget amounts to close to 0.04% of GDP in 2024, well below OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. Low budgets, combined with the absence of a systematic monitoring of disability-inclusion outcomes, signals a low strategic priority for disability by the government, and contributes to low philanthropic funding for disability in India," the report said.</p>.<p>Disability NPOs face a set of interlinked challenges that limit their access to funding. Many NPOs said that owing to low awareness, disability is often not recognised as a core funding area by funders. Many NPOs also lack networks, staff, and resources to engage funders and discover funding opportunities.</p>.Why Bengaluru is still failing persons with disabilities.<p>Difficulty in demonstrating impact is another major challenge. "Outcomes are long-term, qualitative, and multi-dimensional, and this makes it difficult to fit into standard metrics," the report noted.</p>.<p>The survey findings revealed that 50 out of 52 organisations reported difficulties demonstrating impact to funders, and nearly half said they did not have dedicated fundraising staff.</p>.<p>The lack of funds has reduced the impact these organisations can have in improving the living conditions of the disabled population.</p>.<p>The study outlines 10 pathways to strengthen disability funding ecosystems in India, including mainstreaming disability across education and livelihoods portfolios, expanding trust-based and multi-year funding models, strengthening matchmaking infrastructure between funders and disability organisations, and enforcing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act's mandate for 5% reservation across government development schemes.</p>