<p>Bengaluru: A doctor from RMV Extension has filed a police complaint alleging that gold jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh has gone missing from her bank locker.</p>.<p>In her complaint, the 57-year-old said she holds a savings account and locker at a nationalised bank branch in RMV Extension. Ahead of her son’s wedding, she took out the jewellery from the locker, on February 27.</p>.<p>After the wedding functions, she returned to the bank on March 3 around 11.15 am to keep some of the ornaments back in the locker. She kept about 150 to 160 grams of gold jewellery, including a necklace, gold chain, pair of jhumkis and two bangles, worth Rs 24 lakh, in a transparent plastic box and kept it inside the locker before locking it.</p>.Jewellery shop employee arrested for fleeing with gold chains worth Rs 33.5 lakh in Bengaluru.<p>When she visited the bank again on March 12 to deposit the remaining ornaments, she found that the plastic box containing the jewellery was missing.</p>.<p>She informed senior officials at the bank, after which the manager checked the CCTV footage from March 3. The footage reportedly showed the customer entering the locker room carrying a jewellery box and a small brown bag, but returning with only the brown bag in her hand.</p>.<p>As she did not receive a satisfactory response from the bank staff, she approached the Sadashivanagar police and sought action against them.</p>.<p>Police have asked the bank staff to share CCTV footage to verify the facts, and the case is under investigation, an officer said.</p>