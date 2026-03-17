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Bengaluru: Doctor lodges complaint over Rs 24-lakh jewellery missing from bank locker

In her complaint, the 57-year-old said she holds a savings account and locker at a nationalised bank branch in RMV Extension. A
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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