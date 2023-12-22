Bengaluru: Doctors call for caution among those with vulnerabilities

Bengaluru: Covid could have a serious impact on those with cancer, heart disease, and other such non-communicable diseases. Doctors have asked patients with such diseases to exercise caution since they are vulnerable to infections owing to lower immunity levels.
“The concern is that these patients already have a poor immune system and any infection could turn severe. This is especially concerning in cancer patients since they are prescribed immunosuppressants,” said Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Center.
The treatment procedure of these patients would have also turned them susceptible, he added. “The patients already have DNA damage and the radiotherapy will suppress their immune system. While on one hand, they are vulnerable to Covid, on the other, the infection could also turn severe,” Rao said.
While patients with other non-communicable diseases may not be prescribed immunosuppressors, the situation is similar for them as well since the disease makes them weaker and more susceptible.
“Usually, patients with any comorbidity are susceptible to Covid. Sometimes, when the heart functioning of a patient is on the lower side, they are more vulnerable to any infection,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR). He added that nearly 40% of the patients with heart diseases also suffer from diabetes and hypertension, making them more vulnerable.
While the situation calls for caution, doctors are also worried that the fear of catching Covid could prevent many patients from taking up their regular checks. This was the situation during the first two waves of Covid. Many diseases had worsened by the time the world came back to normal, doctors said.
“Those two years were worrisome for many. Clearly, the data showed that mortality had increased in patients with non-communicable diseases. In many cases, the severity of the diseases had also gone up,” Dr Rao said.
The doctors urged the patients to abide by the treatment timetable to ensure there were no complications.