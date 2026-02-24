<p>With the city transitioning rapidly from winter to summer, doctors are reporting a surge in Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), particularly cases of H3N2, a subtype of influenza.</p>.<p>Most patients are presenting with fever, dry cough and throat infections, doctors said. They added that this year, symptoms appear to be lasting longer than usual, with some patients experiencing post-viral dry cough for over six weeks due to airway inflammation and bronchial hyperreactivity.</p>.<p>Dr Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine, at a private hospital, said, “There is definitely a significant increase in cases. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections are considerable, and H3N2 influenza cases have also risen.”</p>.Karnataka govt seeks 100 acres land near Bengaluru for new landfill .<p>Dr Siri Kamath, Consultant in Internal Medicine, said patients with H3N2 and H1N1 infections, as well as bacterial infections, have required hospital admission. “Immediate medical attention is necessary if fever is accompanied by breathlessness,” she said.</p>.<p><strong>Covid-19 ruled out </strong></p>.<p>However, doctors ruled out Covid-19 as the primary cause for the recent spike in cases.</p>.<p>Dr Brunda MS, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine, said seasonal viral infections and upper respiratory tract infections are linked to temperature fluctuations, allergies and environmental exposure. “We advise testing for patients with prolonged fever, breathing difficulty or high-risk medical conditions to ensure early detection,” she said.</p>.<p>Highlighting the link between weather, pollution and illness, Dr Shilpa said fluctuating temperatures — cold, dry mornings followed by warm afternoons — increase vulnerability to allergies and infections, while pollution contributes to airway inflammation.</p>.<p>Dr Kiran Chandrashekar, a general physician, said children, the elderly, and those with low immunity or pre-existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable. He also noted that the infections appear to be highly contagious, with multiple cases reported within families.</p>.<p>Doctors advised maintaining hand hygiene and wearing masks, especially while travelling on public transport, to curb the spread of infection.</p>