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Bengaluru: Doctors push for pneumococcal jab as monsoon nears   

High-risk adults, elderly & those with chronic illnesses urged to get vaccinated.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsmonsoondoctors

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