Bengaluru: Doctors push for pneumococcal jab as monsoon nears   

<p>Bengaluru: With pre-monsoon showers setting in across Bengaluru and respiratory concerns rising, doctors are stressing the importance of pneumococcal vaccination among high-risk groups.</p>.<p>They warn that respiratory infections during the rainy season can pose serious complications for older adults, diabetics, and those with compromised immunity.</p>.Bengaluru doctors flag spike in flu-like illnesses amid changing weather.<p>Experts say adult vaccination remains under-recognised despite its role in preventing severe bacterial infections, including pneumonia and bacterial meningitis.</p>.<p>"Adult vaccination has always been a glaringly under-discussed area in India's public health system. While our paediatric immunisation programmes are robust and appreciated across the globe, the focus sharply drops off for adults, leaving a significant gap in our national health strategy," said Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Consultant, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine.</p>.<p>Pneumonia and severe respiratory infections place a heavy burden on healthcare facilities during the rainy season, with hospitals routinely seeing a surge in admissions that strains emergency departments and intensive care units, he added.</p>.<p>The pneumococcal vaccine reduces severe, life-threatening pneumococcal pneumonia by roughly 50 per cent to 65 per cent, depending on the patient's age and immunity.</p>.<p>"In India, pneumococcal pneumonia causes an estimated four to five million cases and hospitalises up to 70 per cent of elderly patients who develop it. Immunisation becomes very important to protect this 60 per cent to 70 per cent of older patients," said Dr Divya Shetty, Infectious Disease Specialist.</p>.<p>Two pneumococcal vaccines with two-dose schedules, PCV13 and PPSV23, were available earlier in India. PCV20 has been introduced recently and is considered a better option because of its broader strain coverage and single-dose schedule.</p>.<p>"Along with senior citizens, younger adults with certain medical conditions should also strongly consider taking it. People with chronic illnesses and smokers have a greater risk of lung infections. While older adults are naturally more vulnerable because of weakened immunity, younger adults with comorbidities can also face serious complications if not protected through vaccination," said Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine.</p>.<p><strong>Unusual summer spike </strong></p>.Bengaluru sees rise in respiratory illnesses as air quality worsens.<p>Respiratory illnesses in the city usually follow a pattern of rising during winter, declining afterward and disappearing in summer.</p>.<p>However, doctors say the pattern has not held this year.</p>.<p>"This year has been unusual. Typically, respiratory infections decline until the monsoon season begins. But this year, that pattern did not hold. During peak summer, we witnessed upper respiratory infections, some progressing into lower respiratory tract infections requiring hospitalisation," said Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant, Infectious Diseases.</p>