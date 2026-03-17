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Bengaluru: Doctors report rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases after Covid pandemic

GBS is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness, numbness and, in severe cases, difficulty in breathing or walking.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 20:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGuillain Barre Syndrome

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