<p>Bengaluru: Doctors in Bengaluru say they have been witnessing a rise in cases of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/guillain-barre-syndrome">Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)</a> following the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>On average, there has been a 15–20 per cent increase in patients with the rare neurological disorder, doctors said.</p>.<p>GBS is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness, numbness and, in severe cases, difficulty in breathing or walking.</p>.<p>Dr Manoj Kumar Kanduri, Consultant Neurologist, told DH, “We have observed a noticeable increase in GBS cases following the Covid-19 pandemic. This trend aligns with patterns reported across India and globally. While GBS remains rare, our records show a steady rise from pre-pandemic levels, prompting closer monitoring and early intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy or plasma exchange protocols.”</p>.The Abhimanyu Syndrome: India and its isolation.<p>Factors such as delayed medical consultations during the pandemic may have contributed, but the correlation with recent Covid infections is evident in patient histories, he said.</p>.<p>Doctors said another concern is that younger and otherwise healthy individuals are increasingly being affected.</p>.<p>Dr Lokesh B, Senior Consultant in neurology, said, “After the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have observed that even younger or otherwise healthy individuals are developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome following a Covid infection. Earlier, GBS was more commonly seen in older adults, but recent reports show that it can occur across age groups, including young adults who had mild or moderate Covid illness.”</p>.<p>In most cases, the condition appears a few days to a few weeks after the infection, when the immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, he added.</p>.<p>“The scientific evidence shows that people who contract Covid-19 have a higher chance of developing neurological disorders, including GBS, than those who receive the vaccine. The initial symptoms are fast-spreading weakness, numbness in arms or legs and trouble moving,” said Dr Keni Ravish Rajiv, Senior Consultant in Neurology and Head of Epilepsy Services at a private hospital.</p>.<p><strong>Govt support</strong></p>.<p>In January, Karnataka announced free treatment for GBS up to Rs 2 lakh in government and empanelled private hospitals.</p>.Every third adult in Karnataka affected by metabolic syndrome: Study.<p>The key treatment for GBS is IVIG therapy, which helps prevent the disease from worsening. Each gram of the drug used in the therapy costs about Rs 2,000.</p>.<p>Dr Avinash Kulkarni, Consultant Neurologist, said the dosage depends on the patient’s weight.</p>.<p>“While the government support is significant, patients also require extensive post-hospitalisation care, including physiotherapy and respiratory support,” he said.</p>