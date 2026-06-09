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Bengaluru| Domlur road white-topped around standing electricity pole, raising safety concerns

Residents say the new setup is dangerous, particularly at night. The concrete divider carries no reflective markings or illumination, leaving two-wheeler riders at risk of riding into it in the dark.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:24 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:24 IST
BengaluruWhite toppingCity NewsDomlur

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