Bengaluru| Domlur road white-topped around standing electricity pole, raising safety concerns

<p>Bengaluru: Authorities have left an electricity pole standing in the middle of a newly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/white-topping-traffic-curbs-for-30-days-in-bengaluru-3385915">white-topped</a> road in Domlur, drawing disbelief from residents and motorists.</p>.<p>Rather than shifting the obstruction before laying the concrete, civic workers white-topped the road around the standing pole, mounted a junction box next to it and built a concrete divider around the entire setup.</p>.<p>The work, which came to light after a local resident shared images of the site on X, has narrowed the usable driving space on an already tight stretch.</p>.<p>For months, commuters on this stretch in Domlur had complained about the poorly positioned utility pole obstructing vehicular movement.</p>.Bengaluru: White-topping in Yelahanka to be completed by end of March.<p>When civic workers arrived to white-top and upgrade the lane, residents hoped the bottleneck would finally be addressed by shifting the pole to the edge of the road.</p>.<p>"They made the road worse instead of better," said a regular commuter in the area. "It makes no sense. They just blocked the road permanently."</p>.<p>Residents say the new setup is dangerous, particularly at night. The concrete divider carries no reflective markings or illumination, leaving two-wheeler riders at risk of riding into it in the dark.</p>.<p>An executive engineer from the Bengaluru East City Corporation said the pole would be removed and the road restored by Tuesday.</p>.<p>“We recognise the safety hazard and have scheduled a coordinated operation with Bescom tomorrow to remove the pole and re-level the road,” he said.</p>