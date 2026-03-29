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Bengaluru: DRDO Sports Complex metro station to be named after Bagmane

Bagmane will contribute Rs 40 crore for the station’s construction and has already paid Rs 20 crore.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:48 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma Metrometro

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