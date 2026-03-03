<p>Bengaluru: The impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to affect the dry fruit market in Bengaluru in the coming weeks, say local traders. </p>.<p>From figs to almonds, a large chunk of the dry fruits imported into the country comes from Iran. Iran’s Mazafati dates remain the most popular in Bengaluru, particularly during the month of Ramzan.</p>.<p>“These are the most common dates and are sold at Rs 300 per kg. As they are budget-friendly, they are usually purchased in large quantities to distribute during Ramzan,” said Mohammed Idrees Choudhury, general secretary, Russell Market Fruits and Dry Fruits Traders’ Association. </p>.<p><strong>Ramzan stocks</strong></p>.<p>Ahead of Ramzan, a majority of the traders in the city had stocked up on dry fruits.</p>.<p>“Since sales are high during Ramzan, we stocked up well in advance for the festive season. So, there will be no shortage of dry fruits for Eid. But if the war continues, then the situation will be bad,” he said. </p>.<p>However, a few traders have already begun raising prices to counter the likely loss of supply in the coming months. </p>.No contact with families leaves Iranians in Bengaluru anxious.<p>“We’ve hiked the price of pistachios by Rs 200 to Rs 300 as they are in demand right now and we don’t have lot of stock,” said Abdul Hameed, owner of KH Mewa in Shivajinagar.</p>.<p><strong>Iranian saffron</strong></p>.<p>The price of Iranian saffron, considered to be the best variety of saffron across the globe, currently set at Rs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per kg, is expected to touch Rs 4 lakh in about two weeks, predict traders. </p>.<p>Currently, pistachos from Iran are priced between Rs 1,800 and 2,100 per kg, while figs, mamra almonds and pine nuts are priced around Rs 1,600, Rs 2,500 and 8,000, respectively.</p>.<p><strong>Spices imported </strong></p>.<p>Apart from dry fruits, spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and star anise are imported from Iran. </p>.<p>“The abrupt closure of trade in Iran will also impact the inflow of dry fruits from Afghanistan. Now that Iranian ports are impacted, this will cause a severe dearth of dry fruits in the near future. The wholesale traders will jack up prices,” said Mohammed Ajaz, who manages a store in Yeshwantpur. </p>