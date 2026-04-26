<p>Bengaluru: Now, property owners in the Greater Bengaluru Area can download their e-Khata certificate using their SAS property tax ID. The move is expected to ease access to property records and reduce delays.</p>.<p>The initiative, rolled out by the five Bengaluru city corporations, follows the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar. Officials said the system has been introduced to make nearly 13 lakh e-Khatas immediately available to citizens online and eliminate red tape in obtaining the documents.</p>.<p>Citizens can access the service through the official portal, log in using their mobile number and OTP, enter the SAS application property tax ID and instantly download the e-Khata. The new feature removes the need to search records using owner names and allows access at any time without visiting civic body offices.</p>.Close to 1.7 lakh Bengaluru property owners have pending tax dues nearing Rs 600 crore.<p>Property owners will also receive ready-to-download e-Khata links through SMS or WhatsApp on their registered mobile numbers in the property tax database.</p>.<p>The civic body has advised citizens not to approach staff or officers for the service and to avoid middlemen.</p>.<p>Officials also noted that the e-Khatas are being issued on an “as-is-where-is” basis based on existing records. To make the documents fully complete and eligible for property transactions at sub-registrar offices, owners will need to update details online, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, registered sale deed details, GPS location and photograph of the property, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">BESCOM</a> ID where applicable.</p>.<p>Chief Commissioner of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> M Maheshwar Rao urged all property owners to download their e-Khata at the earliest.</p>