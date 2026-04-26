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Bengaluru | e-Khata can now be downloaded using property tax ID

Citizens can access the service through the official portal, log in using their mobile number and OTP, enter the SAS application property tax ID and instantly download the e-Khata.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:40 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakae-khata

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