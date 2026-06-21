Bengaluru: e-Khata drive clears over 6,100 applications in six weeks

<p>Bengaluru: The government’s ‘My e-Khata, My Right’ campaign, launched under the Bhoo Guarantee Scheme, has helped dispose of 6,169 applications in the last six weeks, according to a statement shared by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The campaign is being conducted at 50 locations across the five City Corporations under the GBA and aims to simplify access to e-Khata services while addressing long-pending property record issues.</p>.<p>Officials said the initiative has drawn a strong response from the public, with 13,835 citizens visiting the camps since its launch. The camps provide assistance with e-Khata registration, mutation, corrections, conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata and grievance redressal.</p>.<p>Through the initiative, applicants are able to receive quicker resolutions as officials verify documents, scrutinise applications, rectify technical errors and correct discrepancies in records at the camps themselves.</p>.<p>On Saturday, 1,206 citizens visited the campaign centres seeking assistance with various khata-related matters. Of these, 802 applications were resolved on the spot, the statement said.</p>.<p>The government launched the drive to streamline property documentation services and accelerate the disposal of pending applications.</p>