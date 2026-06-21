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Bengaluru: e-Khata drive clears over 6,100 applications in six weeks

Officials said the initiative has drawn a strong response from the public, with 13,835 citizens visiting the camps since its launch.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakae-khata

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