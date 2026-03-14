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Bengaluru: E-khata to be cleared in five days or approved automatically

The move follows complaints that applications were being delayed by revenue officials without giving any reason.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:04 IST
Bengaluru newse khata

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