<p>Bengaluru: E-khata applications not processed within five working days will be automatically approved under a new digital mechanism, said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Friday.</p>.<p>The move follows complaints that applications were being delayed by revenue officials without giving any reason.</p>.<p>Addressing an orientation programme for Local Private Entrepreneurs (LPEs) on e-khata services at Town Hall, Moudgil said nearly 99 per cent of applications are processed and approved within four to five days through a simplified online system.</p>.<p>He said the fully digital process has been introduced to make issuance of e-khata faster and easier, removing the need for citizens to visit corporation offices.</p>.ISL 2025-26 | Big Bagan test for Bengaluru FC.<p>Moudgil advised citizens and LPEs not to approach officials directly or rely on middlemen for khata-related services, as the entire process from application to approval is now online.</p>.<p>On average, applications are approved within three to four days, he said.</p>.<p>During the programme, LPEs were instructed to ensure error-free submission of applications and assist citizens in using the digital platform effectively.</p>.<p>Officials said the entrepreneurs would act as facilitators to help residents navigate the online system and submit accurate applications.</p>.<p>A dedicated grievance portal has also been created for citizens and entrepreneurs to report issues related to the e-khata process.</p>.<p>Complaints can be submitted through the official support portal, while case-related issues can also be raised through the department's WhatsApp helpline. Officials made a presentation on the online application procedure, digital workflow, and service delivery mechanism during the session.</p>.<p>An interactive discussion was also held during which LPEs raised queries on the e-khata process.</p>.<p>Revenue Department officials were directed to examine the suggestions and operational concerns raised during the interaction.</p>.<p>Moudgil said monthly coordination meetings would be conducted with the entrepreneurs to address grievances and operational challenges.</p>.<p>A rejection audit team has also been constituted to review rejected e-khata applications and approve them if they are found to have been wrongly rejected after verification.</p>.<p>Madan Mohan C, Deputy Commissioner (IT-e-Aasthi), Lakshmidevi, Joint Commissioner (Revenue), and other officials were present.</p>