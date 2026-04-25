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Bengaluru East City Corporation gets sweeping machine under CSR initiative

Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the machine will be used for cleaning roads and is capable of covering 4 to 10 km per hour depending on road and dust conditions.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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