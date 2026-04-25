<p>Bengaluru: HDFC Bank on Friday handed over a self-propelled road sweeping machine to the Bengaluru East City Corporation under its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corporate-social-responsibility">corporate social responsibility</a> (CSR) initiative.</p>.<p>The machine is an advanced TPS-VACSWEEP-5000 SPF model, designed for efficient cleaning operations and powered by an Ashok Leyland engine, officials said.</p>.Bengaluru East Corporation commissioner directs officials to expedite land acquisition.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the machine will be used for cleaning roads and is capable of covering 4 to 10 km per hour depending on road and dust conditions.</p>.<p>He thanked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hdfc">HDFC Bank</a> for contributing towards the city's cleanliness and urged other corporate organisations to actively utilise their CSR funds for public welfare and urban development projects.</p>.<p>Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development), and Naveen Kumar Maregowda, Cluster Head and Senior Vice-President of HDFC Bank, were present on the occasion.</p>