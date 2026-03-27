<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) on Friday presented a budget outlay of Rs 3,890 crore for 2026–27, which relies heavily on tax collections and less on government grants. </p><p>This is the first budget presented by the corporation after it was formed following the restructuring of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike</a>. </p><p>Corporation Commissioner D S Ramesh presented the budget at a private auditorium in Mahadevapura. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao delivered the welcome address.</p>.It's official: Rs 650 for two-wheelers, Rs 1,000 for cars: GBA finalises towing charges.<p> According to the budget document, the corporation expects total revenue of Rs 3,890 crore, including an opening balance of Rs 1.58 crore. Its own revenues, mostly property tax collections, form the backbone of the budget, while grants from the Union and State governments together account for Rs 534 crore.</p><p>On the expenditure side, the BECC has estimated spending at Rs 3,889.98 crore, leaving a nominal surplus.</p>.Bengaluru vendors term main road ban by GBA a ‘betrayal’, threaten city-wide stir.<p>Property tax, cess, and related receipts have emerged as the single largest source of income, contributing Rs 1,500 crore, which is about 39% of total receipts. Non-tax revenue such as building plan approval fee, advertising charges is projected to fetch Rs 707.95 crore (18%).</p>