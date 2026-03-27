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Bengaluru East City Corporation presents Rs 3,890-crore budget; banks on property tax collections for revenue

This is the first budget presented by the corporation after it was formed following the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsM Maheshwar RaoBengaluru East City CorporationGreater Bengaluru Authority

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