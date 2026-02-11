<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation on Tuesday reviewed the rejuvenation of the Bellandur and Varthur lakes ahead of the monsoon season.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the custodian of the lakes, to complete the removal of all silt on priority.</p>.<p>The inspection comes as the BDA has proposed handing over both lakes to the corporation for future maintenance.</p>.<p>He instructed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to stop sewage from flowing into these lakes.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority proposes boating in 10 lakes; seeks KTCDA nod.<p>The corporation also reviewed progress in acquiring land for Bagmane Tech Park Road (Goshala Road), as per the Revised Master Plan 2015.</p>.<p>A 24-metre-wide road from the Outer Ring Road through Seetharampalya to Sathya Sai Hospital will be developed, Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said.</p>.<p>In the first phase, the road totalling 2.2 km from the Outer Ring Road to Seetharampalya Lake will be widened. Sudhakar instructed officials to open Bagmane Tech Park Road (Goshala Road) fully for public traffic.<br /><br />He also reviewed the proposed widening of Swami Vivekananda Road and Old Airport Road to Siddapura and Nallurahalli Road.</p>