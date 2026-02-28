Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru East City Corporation takes custody of 1.4 acres for ITPL road widening

The relinquished properties were reserved for widening ITPL Main Road, which falls under the corporation’s KR Puram zone.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 01:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 01:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us