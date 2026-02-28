<p>Bengaluru: In a major exercise, Bengaluru East City Corporation on Friday took possession of 4,150 square metres of relinquished properties from landowners, bringing the total to 1.4 acres.</p>.<p>The relinquished properties were reserved for widening ITPL Main Road, which falls under the corporation’s KR Puram zone.</p>.<p>In a statement, Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the land was taken in accordance with the Revised Master Plan 2015, which proposes widening the road to 150 feet. In view of increasing traffic on ITPL Main Road, the corporation plans to widen the road in phases, he added.</p>.<p>The entities that relinquished land include Indian Oil Corporation Limited (2,045 sqm), Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd (951.45 sqm), Infinix Palladium (351 sqm), and VR Mall (803 sqm).</p>.Bengaluru: PRR farmers object to civil tenders without 80% land acquisition.<p>After taking custody of the land, the corporation installed signboards and directed officials to ensure no encroachments occur.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">PRR link plan </span></p>.<p>The Bengaluru East City Corporation convened a meeting to expedite land acquisition for the proposed road connecting Outer Ring Road to Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).</p>.<p>At a meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, officials discussed implementing the proposed 24-metre-wide road project via Mahadevapura, Doddanekundi, Pattandur Agrahara, and Nagonahalli.</p>.<p>Town planning officials were instructed to submit approved development plan copies immediately. Executive engineers were directed to take possession of relinquished properties reserved for road widening. Survey department officials were told to inspect the ‘kharab’ land near goshalas and submit a report.</p>.<p>Coordination with KIADB was directed to complete land acquisition for road widening near the special development zone close to the Seetharampalya metro station.</p>