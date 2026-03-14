<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation is likely to start processing applications seeking permission to cut roads for laying gas pipelines.</p>.<p>At a meeting held on Friday, Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh learnt that GAIL had submitted 51 applications, crucial to provide connectivity to households. He instructed the engineers concerned to immediately review the road-cutting requests and process them on priority.</p>.Bengaluru: E-khata to be cleared in five days or approved automatically.<p>With regard to Census 2027 preparations, the commissioner instructed the officers to prepare draft maps consisting of three blocks covering around 150 to 200 houses per polling station list as part of the house-listing process.</p>