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Bengaluru East City Corporation to clear GAIL road cutting permissions

At a meeting held on Friday, Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh learnt that GAIL had submitted 51 applications, crucial to provide connectivity to households.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:15 IST
Bengaluru newsGail

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