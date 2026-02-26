<p>The Bengaluru East City Corporation has taken possession of about 1,707.51 square metres of relinquished properties along ITPL Main Road in line with the Revised Master Plan, which proposes widening the road to 150 feet.</p>.<p>This is significant as private property owners generally refuse to part with land.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said in a press note that a dedicated team of engineers, town planning officials and surveyors was formed to take possession of the land reserved for road-widening at the time of issuing building plans.</p>.<p>The properties belonged to Regulus Developer (HSBC Bank), Elegant Properties (Ozone Icon), and Trifect Developer.</p>.<p>"The acquired properties now belong to the Bengaluru East City Corporation and are reserved for road-widening. To prevent encroachment, signboards have been installed at the sites. Until work begins, the feasibility of temporarily using the land for pay-and-park facilities to ease traffic congestion will be examined,” the commissioner said.</p>.Bengaluru, Frankfurt airports sign pact to boost cargo connectivity.<p>The East Corporation has also formed a road restoration committee under the additional commissioner to ensure quality restoration of roads cut by various agencies for development and public service works.</p>.<p>The committee includes officials from the corporation’s Engineering Department, Bescom, KPTCL, BWSSB, GAIL, Bengaluru Traffic Police, and OFC operators.</p>.<p>The corporation has also formed a separate committee for a comprehensive urban flood action plan, as Mahadevapura and KR Puram have a history of flooding during heavy rain.</p>.<p>This committee comprises officials from the corporation’s Engineering Department, KRIDL, Minor Irrigation Department, police, South Western Railway, Public Works Department, Bescom, District Disaster Management Authority, and other departments concerned.</p>