Bengaluru: East Corporation asks KIADB to expedite land transfer for road-widening projects

<p>Bengaluru: D S Ramesh, Commissioner of Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC), on Wednesday met KIADB officials to discuss land transfer for road widening and civic amenity sites.</p>.<p>He also urged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiadb">Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)</a> officials to speed up the process and ensure timely completion of projects.</p>.<p>"The commissioner directed officials to expedite the process of transferring lands reserved for road widening, parks, and open spaces through Relinquishment Deeds," a BECC statement said. The directive covers cases where building plan approvals have been granted to properties on both sides of these roads.</p>.<p>Ramesh said the number of vehicles within the BECC limits is continuously increasing, making road widening, underpass construction and alternative road networks essential for smooth traffic flow on major roads.</p>.Karnataka: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation collects nearly 50% property tax within 3 months.<p>"He emphasised that the timely transfer of lands reserved for road development would enable the completion of projects within the prescribed timelines," the BECC statement said, adding that this would significantly improve traffic management and public convenience, a key corporation priority.</p>.<p>Ramesh also directed officials from the KIADB, Revenue Department, Town Planning Division, TDR Division and other BECC departments to work in close coordination to resolve all pending cases at the earliest.</p>.<p><strong>Awaiting land acquisition</strong> </p>.<p>1) ITPL Main Road (from Outer Ring Road to Hope Farm Junction) <br>2) Whitefield Main Road (from Varthur Kodi to Hope Farm Junction) <br>3) New Horizon School Road (from Outer Ring Road to Gear School Road) <br>4) Goshala Road (from Outer Ring Road via Bagmane Tech Park–SAP Road No 07 to Sathya Sai Hospital) <br>5) Dinnur Main Road (from ITPL Main Road to the Railway Track/Railway Crossing) </p>