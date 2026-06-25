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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: East Corporation asks KIADB to expedite land transfer for road-widening projects

Ramesh also urged Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) officials to speed up the process and ensure timely completion of projects.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKIADBroad projects

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