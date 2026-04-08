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Bengaluru East Corporation commissioner directs officials to expedite land acquisition

The project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, expand the road network, prevent encroachments along rajakaluves, and strengthen urban infrastructure.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsland acquisitionBengaluru East City Corporation

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