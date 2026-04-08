<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh on Tuesday directed officials to complete land acquisition and technical procedures within the stipulated timeline for the construction of service roads along the storm water drain (SWD) buffer zone.</p>.<p>Chairing a review meeting, Ramesh emphasised that the project is crucial to addressing traffic congestion within the corporation limits.</p>.14 acres acquired so far, Bengaluru East Corporation maintains momentum in land acquisition.<p>"Under a mobility-oriented plan, it is proposed to construct a service road of approximately 18 km along the rajakaluve buffer zone, extending from the Bellandur Lake outlet to Varthur Lake Kodi (Virginia Mall stretch). The project aims to develop 15-metre-wide roads on both sides of the drain,” a statement issued by the corporation said.</p>.<p>The project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, expand the road network, prevent encroachments along rajakaluves, and strengthen urban infrastructure.</p>