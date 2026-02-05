<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru East City Corporation is exploring the feasibility of adopting the Land Value Capture (LVC) system to acquire land required for the proposed Hoodi flyover project.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar.</p>.New flyover planned at Bengaluru's Iblur to ease ORR traffic.<p>Land acquisition has emerged as a major bottleneck for the project, with landowners refusing to accept Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and instead seeking cash compensation. In this context, discussions were held on implementing LVC as an alternative and long-term solution.</p>.<p>The Additional Commissioner said several states have successfully executed infrastructure projects using the LVC model, thereby avoiding delays.</p>.<p>He appealed to landowners and the public to cooperate in adopting the LVC system for the Hoodi flyover, which would be the first such initiative undertaken by the Bengaluru East City Corporation.</p>