Bengaluru East Corporation latest to auction properties with tax dues

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru East City Corporation will auction six properties in the KR Puram zone on Saturday for failure to clear pending property tax dues.</p>.<p>All six properties have defaulted on tax payment for more than one year. If the owners clear the entire pending property tax before the auction begins, the properties will be withdrawn from the auction process, officials said.</p>.<p>In a press note, Sudha, Joint Commissioner of KR Puram Zone, urged interested people to take part in the auction.</p>.<p>"Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2025, it is mandatory for all property owners or occupiers within the city corporation limits to pay property tax annually. In cases where property tax remains unpaid for more than one year, the procedure for recovery is governed by the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024,” she said.</p>.7,000 properties, with huge tax arrears, face auction in Bengaluru.<p>"As per the provisions of the Act and Rules, show-cause notices and property tax demand notices were issued to the defaulters. Despite being given sufficient time to clear the dues, the property owners failed to make the payment,” she said.</p>.<p>The Joint Commissioner said periodic mobile messages were also sent to the defaulters reminding them to clear the outstanding property tax.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Road works</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, East City Corporation officials led by Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar inspected various ongoing road and drainage works, including Chroma Road, footpath works along the stretch from Marathahalli bridge to Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road and road development works on Sarjapur Road.</p>