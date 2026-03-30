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Bengaluru: East Corporation seizes 51 properties over tax dues

While some property owners settled outstanding amounts during earlier auction proceedings, 28 in Mahadevapura and 23 in KR Puram continue to default.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKR PuramMahadevapuraBengaluru East City Corporation

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