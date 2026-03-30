Bengaluru: East Corporation seizes 51 properties over tax dues

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation has initiated proceedings to take possession of 51 properties in Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones over long-pending tax dues.</p>.<p>The move comes as the financial year draws to a close.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the move followed due process under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2025, and the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024.</p>.<p>"Show-cause and demand notices were issued well in advance, accompanied by multiple reminders, including mobile alerts, urging defaulters to clear their dues," he said.</p>.<p>While some property owners settled outstanding amounts during earlier auction proceedings, 51 properties — 28 in Mahadevapura and 23 in KR Puram — continue to default.</p>.<p>"These properties neither cleared their dues nor attracted successful bids during the auction. As a result, the corporation will proceed to take them into possession," the commissioner said.</p>.<p><strong>Window of relief</strong></p>.<p>However, authorities have offered a final window of relief.</p>.<p>Property owners have been given a month to clear pending taxes. If there is no response, officials said the properties would be valued at the prevailing guideline rate, with outstanding dues deducted and the remaining amount deposited into the owners’ bank accounts.</p>