Bengaluru East expedites drain desilting ahead of rains

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh on Friday directed divisional executive engineers to expedite drain desilting across major roads to ensure smooth rainwater flow.</p>.<p>Inspecting works at K Narayanapura, Horamavu, and Kaggadasapura Railway Gate, Ramesh said proactive maintenance is needed to prevent waterlogging and traffic gridlock the city faces during heavy rain.</p>.<p>The corporation also launched an encroachment clearance drive in AECS Layout. The operation targeted a 1.6-kilometre stretch along 60 Feet Road, from Ganesha Temple to ITPL Main Road.</p>.<p>The commissioner said the drive is not a one-time event and will continue on both sides of the road in the coming days to reclaim pedestrian space.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Clearing Varthur stretch</p>.<p>A cleaning drive was also carried out on the 700-metre stretch from Varthur Kodi to Varthur. Officials said more than six tonnes of debris and waste have been removed.</p><p>The operation focused on clearing accumulated dust, illegal flex banners, and unauthorised tiles placed by shopkeepers on public property.</p>