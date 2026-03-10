<p>Bengaluru: Four years after an elephant was killed while crossing NH 209 near Roerich Devika Rani Estate, a wildlife overpass built recently is now being used by elephants and leopards.</p>.<p>Forest officials said the development shows wildlife crossings must be part of highway projects rather than an afterthought.</p>.<p>In 2017, forest officials had warned the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that widening Kanakapura Road without adequate overpasses for wildlife movement between Devika Rani Estate and BM Kaval could lead to problems.</p>.Chennai temple opts for mechanical elephant to spare animal suffering during sacred rituals.<p>In March 2022, an elephant crossing the widened road died after being hit by a BMTC bus.</p>.<p>The 40-metre overpass was completed in 2023, while associated works to recreate a natural landscape were finished towards the end of 2024.</p>.<p>Officials earlier had no confirmation on whether animals were using the structure, which allows movement into the BM Kaval forest spread over 1,000 acres.</p>.<p>The department later installed a camera trap and found that in the early hours of Sunday, a leopard and a male elephant used the overpass to move towards the BM Kaval forest. The forest earlier served as a stopover along the Savandurga corridor.</p>.<p>An official said the lack of safe passages can alter elephant behaviour and may trigger aggression. "Restoring a corridor is important for conservation of wildlife and to avoid threats faced by the people in the area or damage to property," he said.</p>