Bengaluru emerges as India's most tea-obsessed city after Mumbai, Hyderabad

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Bengaluru spearheads India's evolving tea market, blending traditional chai with innovative, health-focused beverages.
Key points
• Rise of RTD tea
Ready-to-drink tea saw a 109% year-on-year growth, driven by convenience and health trends among younger urban consumers.
• Bengaluru's dominance
Bengaluru led India in tea consumption, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad, reflecting urban tea trends.
• Fruit-infused tea boom
Peach tea experienced a 62-fold increase, while blue pea, tulsi, green tea, and kombucha also gained popularity.
• Tradition meets innovation
Traditional chai remains dominant, but modern formats like wellness teas and bottled options are expanding rapidly.
• Weekend tea culture
Sunday was the peak day for tea purchases, indicating a link between tea consumption and leisure activities.
Key statistics
109%
RTD tea market growth
62-fold
Peach tea sales increase
64%
Bhubaneswar tea order growth
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 June 2026, 10:55 IST