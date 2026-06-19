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Bengaluru emerges as India's most tea-obsessed city after Mumbai, Hyderabad

From roadside adrak chai to bottled peach tea and kombucha, India's tea market is entering one of its most dynamic and experimental phases in decades.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Bengaluru leads India's tea revolution

In one line
Bengaluru spearheads India's evolving tea market, blending traditional chai with innovative, health-focused beverages.
Key points
Rise of RTD tea
Ready-to-drink tea saw a 109% year-on-year growth, driven by convenience and health trends among younger urban consumers.
Bengaluru's dominance
Bengaluru led India in tea consumption, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad, reflecting urban tea trends.
Fruit-infused tea boom
Peach tea experienced a 62-fold increase, while blue pea, tulsi, green tea, and kombucha also gained popularity.
Tradition meets innovation
Traditional chai remains dominant, but modern formats like wellness teas and bottled options are expanding rapidly.
Weekend tea culture
Sunday was the peak day for tea purchases, indicating a link between tea consumption and leisure activities.
Key statistics
109%
RTD tea market growth
62-fold
Peach tea sales increase
64%
Bhubaneswar tea order growth
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakateaChai

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