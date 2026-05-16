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Bengaluru engineer loses Rs 43.48L in sophisticated crypto scam via part-time job

395 task fraud cases were registered this year in Karnataka, including 26 involving solely cryptocurrency scams.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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