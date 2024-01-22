Bengaluru erupts in joy as Ram returns to Ayodhya

Bengaluru: A wave of jubilation washed over many parts of the city, pulsing with an almost sacred reverence as residents celebrated the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Community celebrations echoed through multiple areas and apartment complexes, including Shivajinagar, Malleswaram, Halasuru, New Thippasandra, and Avenue Road, continuing well into the afternoon.
Streets were adorned with intricate pandals featuring colourful rangolis, saffron buntings, printed flags, Lord Ram cutouts, and spirited slogans resonating through speakers.
In areas like KR Market and SP Road, Nagarathpet, traders cordoned off entire streets for celebrations. On Kamaraj Road, the temple trust organised food distribution for local residents, while Dharmaraja Koil Street in Shivajinagar featured a large screen live-streaming the ceremony.
Notably, a 50-foot banner of Lord Ram was erected near the Halasuru police station. People garlanded the banner and offered salutations.
Jewellery stores on MG Road organised grand celebrations, complete with roadside firecrackers. Enthusiastic groups on two-wheelers and cars raced through the city streets, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
Popular breakfast spots in Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, and JP Nagar hosted elaborate floral pujas in front of Lord Ram’s photographs and statues, alongside banners, flexes, and live-streaming of the consecration.
Some establishments even distributed sweets and food post-consecration, said PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association.
Bumper sales
Sweet stores experienced bumper sales ahead of Monday’s celebrations.
N Mayur Garg, who owns a popular chain of sweetmeat stores, said kesari peda had been a popular choice. Over 8,000 to 9,000 pieces flew off the shelves. “Motichur laddu and doodh peda were also in demand after kesari peda,” he added.
Commuters in the metro and those waiting at bus stands watched live streams, while conversations at autorickshaw stands, especially near Majestic and the National College metro station, revolved around the consecration. Auto drivers also gathered around phones to watch the event.
Kempegowda, an 8th Mile resident hailing from Mandya, tied a saffron flag to the rearview mirror of his autorickshaw.
“I managed to catch bits of the live stream in four places — Chamarajpet, New Thippasandra, Majestic and Domlur. I feel truly blessed; it was beautiful to witness the event,” he said.
Despite the day’s festivities, the closure of banks and passport offices for half the day inconvenienced many, disrupting appointments and urgent banking activities.
The day remained largely peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported in the city.
Temples deck up
Several temples across the city celebrated the event with grandeur, offering special pujas, distributing prasadam, and providing free food to devotees.
Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa visited the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Banaswadi, and the air was filled with devotion and fulfilment of a long wait.
Devotees thronged the Sri Muthuraya Swamy Temple in Rajanna Layout, Horamavu-Agara, where makeshift stalls sold diyas, flowers, and puja-related items.
The aroma of freshly made payasam and other delicacies permeated the air, as people gathered with friends and family to partake in the festive offerings.