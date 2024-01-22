Bengaluru erupts in joy as Ram returns to Ayodhya

Bengaluru: A wave of jubilation washed over many parts of the city, pulsing with an almost sacred reverence as residents celebrated the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Community celebrations echoed through multiple areas and apartment complexes, including Shivajinagar, Malleswaram, Halasuru, New Thippasandra, and Avenue Road, continuing well into the afternoon.

Streets were adorned with intricate pandals featuring colourful rangolis, saffron buntings, printed flags, Lord Ram cutouts, and spirited slogans resonating through speakers.

In areas like KR Market and SP Road, Nagarathpet, traders cordoned off entire streets for celebrations. On Kamaraj Road, the temple trust organised food distribution for local residents, while Dharmaraja Koil Street in Shivajinagar featured a large screen live-streaming the ceremony.

Notably, a 50-foot banner of Lord Ram was erected near the Halasuru police station. People garlanded the banner and offered salutations.

Jewellery stores on MG Road organised grand celebrations, complete with roadside firecrackers. Enthusiastic groups on two-wheelers and cars raced through the city streets, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.