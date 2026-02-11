<p><em>Arya S M</em></p>.<p>A festival focused on rural women entrepreneurs will be held on February 14. The event is titled WEUtsav and is being organised by Women Entrepreneurs Access Connect Transform (WeAct), a national-level initiative formed by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It aims to give a platform to rural women entrepreneurs to showcase their entrepreneurial journey. Some urban women businesses will also be a part of the festival.</p>.Valentine’s Day 2026: 16 Must-try eateries in Bengaluru for an unforgettable February 14.<p class="bodytext">A total of 200 entrepreneurs from 10 different states of India are expected to participate in the event. The festival will feature product exhibitions, live craft demonstrations and state-wise experience zones that focus on heritage, culture, ethnicity and iconic landmarks. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The showcase will include food and agricultural products, household supplies and clothes. Millet-based products, handmade soaps, handwoven saris and fabrics that are GI-tagged will all be on sale. “Most of these women have completed class 10. We offer them support to set up their own businesses and connect them to buyers,” says Samuel Moses Amarnath of WeAct. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>February 14, 11 am to 6 pm, at Koramangala Indoor Stadium. Entry free.</em></span></p>