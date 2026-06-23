Bengaluru: Factory worker killed, three youths injured in separate crashes

<p>Bengaluru: A factory employee was killed and three youths were critically injured in two separate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-accidents">road accidents </a>reported under the Peenya and Yelahanka traffic police limits.</p>.<p>In the first incident, Gouri Shankar (34), a resident of Manjunatha Nagar, died after a speeding Tempo Traveller rammed his two-wheeler on Vishal Main Road in north Bengaluru around 5 am on Monday.</p>.<p>Police said Shankar was on his way to work at the Himalaya store when the vehicle hit his two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.</p>.<p>Peenya traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.</p>.UP to tag stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes to prevent road accidents .<p><strong>Bike accident</strong> </p>.<p>In the second incident, three youths sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a car near Singanayakanahalli around midnight on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police said the car was taking a U-turn on the busy stretch when the Royal Enfield motorcycle, travelling from Bengaluru towards Doddaballapur, crashed into it.</p>.<p>Passersby rushed the injured riders — Aathish, Naveen and Hariharan, all from Chennai — to a nearby hospital. They are undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>