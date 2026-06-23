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Bengaluru: Factory worker killed, three youths injured in separate crashes

Police said Shankar was on his way to work at the Himalaya store when the vehicle hit his two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoad accident

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