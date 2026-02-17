Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Fake policemen gag couple, flee with Rs 20 lakh, gold in broad daylight

Two men posing as policemen barged into a real estate agent's house in Byadarahalli, gagged the couple at knifepoint and looted Rs 20 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsCrimeKnifedaylight robberyReal estate agent

Follow us on :

Follow Us