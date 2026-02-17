<p>In a broad daylight incident, two men posing as cops allegedly robbed Rs 20 lakh in cash and 500 grams of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> ornaments after gagging a couple at knifepoint in Byadarahalli on Monday.</p> <p>The incident occurred at BEL Layout around 3 pm and the accused, dressed in policemen knocked on the door of Hombalegowda, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate">real estate </a>agent and contractor. </p> <p>A senior police officer said Hombalegowda said in his complaint that he opened the door and one of the men introduced himself as a Sub-Inspector from Yelahanka police station and entered the house holding a diary. Before the homeowner could react, the second accused followed him inside. The duo then took out knives and threatened the family.</p>.Three fake policemen arrested for extorting money through honey trap in Delhi.<p>Hearing the commotion, Hombalegowda’s wife Mangalamma came to the hall, but the accused allegedly threatened her too. They taped the couple’s mouths and tied their hands before ransacking the house.</p> <p>Despite Mangalamma offering her mangalsutra and pleading with them to spare their lives, the accused refused and searched all the rooms. The accused decamped with Rs 20 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold ornaments. The couple’s mobile phones and the CCTV DVR were also taken before the accused fled.</p> <p>Police said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child">child</a> present in the house was not harmed. A case has been registered at the Byadarahalli Police Station, and a special team has been formed to trace the accused.</p>