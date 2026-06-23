Bengaluru: Fatal bike taxi accident throws focus on lack of safety measures

<p>Bengaluru: As bike taxis continue to be the most sought-after mode of transport in the city, mainly for their affordability and efficiency, bike taxi users have reported increased instances of being assigned rides on poorly maintained bikes. Safety gear has also emerged as a major issue. </p>.<p>The safety concerns have come into focus after a 54-year-old school teacher died recently allegedly falling off a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bike-taxis">bike taxi </a>and sustaining deep injuries to her nose and forehead. Police officials noted that both the rider and pillion were wearing half helmets. </p>.<p>Commuters <em>DH</em> spoke to reported being assigned bikes and scooters with worn-out tyres, damaged mirrors and faulty lights and poorly maintained helmets. “Rarely is the rider provided a helmet that fully covers the head. They usually offer half helmets,” said Sanjana Kothari, 23. </p>.Karnataka begins process to frame policy for bike taxi services.<p>Rented and poorly maintained bikes (mostly second hand) remain another concern. “It’s very common to see drivers using rented bikes, especially the electric ones. When I am assigned such bikes, the riders won’t even have a helmet on, as this is just their part-time gig. These electric bikes, plus some old bikes, move really slowly,” said Nayana, an RT Nagar resident. </p>.<p>The traffic police are unable to zero in on faulty bike taxis due to the lack of any differentiating factor. “It’s almost impossible to tell which is a bike taxi and which isn’t since there is no yellow board or any differentiating marker. But irrespective of whether it is a bike taxi or not, half helmets are unsafe,” said Gopal M Byakod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South). </p>.<p><strong>Insurance coverage for commuters</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em> a Rapido spokesperson shared that they had reached out to the family of the deceased to offer support and assist them with the applicable insurance claim process. </p>.Online bike taxi driver killed; passenger injured in road accident in Delhi.<p>“All bike rides on the Rapido platform are covered by personal accident insurance as per our policy terms. Information related to insurance coverage and claims is readily available to customers and dedicated support channels are in place to assist with any claim-related queries” stated the spokesperson.</p><p>As per Rapido’s policy policy coverage for bike taxis covers upto Rs 5 lakh for personal accident/accidental death up to Rs 1 lakh for medical expenses for hospitalisation and up to Rs 3000 for OPD treatment. </p><p>“As per our policy every bike captain is required to carry and provide an ISI-certified helmet for passenger use before the ride begins” added the spokesperson. Uber too follows a similar policy.</p><p>“All bike taxi drivers on the Uber app are covered by accident insurance. Our policies require drivers to wear a helmet and offer one to riders before every trip. We also use in-app reminders to encourage helmet use and promote safer riding behaviour” said an Uber spokesperson. </p><p>At random Uber also asks riders to share ‘helmet selfies’. Ola declined comment. </p>