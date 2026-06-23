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Bengaluru: Fatal bike taxi accident throws focus on lack of safety measures

Rented and poorly maintained bikes (mostly second hand) remain another concern.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoad accidentbike taxis

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