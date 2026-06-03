Bengaluru: Fix garbage woes in a week or face blacklisting, contractors told

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh on Wednesday warned solid waste management contractors of strict action, including blacklisting, if garbage collection issues in Padmanabhanagar constituency are not resolved within a week.</p>.<p>The warning came during a review meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition and Padmanabhanagar MLA R Ashoka at the Padmanabhanagar playground. The meeting was attended by civic officials, representatives of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), contractors, waste collection auto drivers and residents.</p>.Bengaluru: Apartment trash ends up on public land; six vehicles seized.<p>Citizens from places such as Kumaraswamy Layout, Padmanabhanagar and Banashankari raised concerns over irregular door-to-door garbage collection. They also alleged that waste collection vehicles often fail to visit houses on schedule.</p>.<p>Responding to the complaints, Ashoka and Ramesh directed officials and contractors to ensure an adequate number of autos are assigned to each ward without exception. They instructed that door-to-door collection be carried out daily between 6 am and 9 am and that collection staff record attendance as proof of service.</p>.<p>Ashoka also directed that the contact details of both the auto driver and the contractor be prominently displayed on every waste collection vehicle so that residents can directly report service lapses.</p>.<p>To improve monitoring, Ashoka announced that local volunteers would be engaged to track the movement of garbage collection vehicles. Daily attendance records of the autos will be submitted to the MLA's office for verification.</p>.<p>Officials were further instructed to deduct payments from contractors found operating fewer vehicles than stipulated under their contracts.</p>.<p>Ramesh gave contractors a one-week deadline to resolve all garbage-related complaints in the affected wards. "If public complaints continue even after a week, the contractors concerned will be blacklisted," he warned.</p>