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Bengaluru: Fix garbage woes in a week or face blacklisting, contractors told

The warning came during a review meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition and Padmanabhanagar MLA R Ashoka at the Padmanabhanagar playground.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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